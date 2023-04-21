UN migration agency staff member killed in Sudan

The United Nations' migration agency said that one of its staff members had been killed in fighting in southern Sudan on Friday when his vehicle was caught in the crossfire between rival factions.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of a dedicated IOM Sudan staff member this morning after the vehicle he was travelling in with his family south of El Obeid was caught in a crossfire between two warring parties," Antonio Vitorino, the head of the UN's International Organization for Migration, said in a statement.

















