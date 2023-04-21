News Africa More fighting reported in Khartoum despite Ramadan ceasefire attempt

This image grab taken from AFPTV video footage on April 20, 2023, shows an aerial view of black smoke rising above the Khartoum International Airport amid ongoing battles between the forces of two rival generals. (AFP Photo)

Fighting continued between two rival military groups in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Friday, media reported, despite the beginning of celebrations marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.



Earlier, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group - which is challenging the Sudanese armed forces - had agreed to a ceasefire from 0400 GMT on Friday morning.



"The ceasefire coincides with the blessed Eid al-Fitr, to open humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of citizens and allow them to visit their families," the group wrote on Twitter, referring to the festival marking the end of the fasting month.



However, the rival Sudanese military did not issue a confirmation of the ceasefire.



In his first video message since the fighting began last weekend, the country's de facto president Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced on Friday morning that he still wanted to hand over power to a civilian government.



Media reported renewed bombardments in the capital in the morning, while Sudanese army soldiers were reported to have combed through residential areas.



Tens of thousands of civilians have been stuck in their homes for days, according to the United Nations, many without electricity or running water. Food, fuel and medicines were running out, it said.



Just a few shops were open in Khartoum on Thursday, ahead of the holiday marking the end of Ramadan, according to a dpa reporter, while the city's markets were closed.



Fighting erupted on Friday between Sudan's two most powerful generals - al-Burhan and his deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daglo - and their respective military units.



