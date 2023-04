Sudan paramilitary chief vows to fight on until all army bases captured

Sudan's paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo vowed Saturday that his fighters will keep on fighting until "all army bases are captured."

"We will not stop fighting until we capture all the army bases and the honourable members of the armed forces join us," Daglo told Al Jazeera.

Fighting has raged since early Saturday between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces led by Daglo.