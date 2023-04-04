Over 1,200 civilians killed or hurt by explosive ordnance in Somalia last year: UN

More than 1,200 Somali civilians were killed or injured due to explosive ordnance, including remnants of war, land mines, and improvised explosive devices in 2022, according to latest UN figures.

"Whether measured in the number of casualties or the scope of economic impediment, the toll being paid by ordinary Somalis because of the dangers posed by explosive ordnance is too high a price to pay," said Anita Kiki Gbeho, the UN chief's deputy representative for Somalia.

The crisis hinders economic recovery and development by preventing access to local livelihoods and essential services, as well as inhibiting people's freedom of movement, according to a UN statement on the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

"It also hampers the delivery of humanitarian assistance, which is vital in some areas of Somalia due to the ongoing drought," the statement said.

The UN reaffirmed its commitment to support demining efforts in Somalia, saying it will work with the government to enhance the capacity of local security institutions to lead and coordinate the mine action response.





















