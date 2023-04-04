10 students abducted in northern Nigeria

At least 10 students have been abducted by unidentified people in northern Nigeria, an official said on Tuesday.

Students of Awon Government Secondary School in Kaduna state were abducted on Monday under unclear circumstances, according to Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner for internal security.

Abductions and kidnappings for ransom are frequently reported in Kaduna, a state where several criminal gangs are known to operate.

In a statement, Aruwan said the exact location of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

An investigation is being carried out to clarify whether the students were abducted from within the school premises or elsewhere, the official said.





















