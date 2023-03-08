South Sudan declares new cholera outbreak

South Sudan on Wednesday declared a new cholera outbreak after more than 170 cases were reported in the Upper Nile state, the country's Health Ministry said.

Yolanda Awel Deng Juach, the country's health Minister, said that since Feb. 22, 2023, a total of 179 cholera cases, including one death, have been reported in the city of Malakal.

Overall, case patients between 0-4 years old are mostly affected with 170 (95%) of the 179 cases reported, the minister said.

Cholera, an acute diarrheal disease caused by an infection of the intestine, can lead to severe dehydration and death if left untreated.

"The Ministry of Health will continue to work with partners to ensure preparedness, readiness and response efforts are fully implemented and the people of South Sudan are protected from cholera," a ministry statement said.



















