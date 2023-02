A senate candidate from Nigeria's opposition Labour Party was shot dead and his body burnt, police said on Thursday.

Oyibo Chukwu was the Enugu East senatorial candidate for Saturday's national assembly elections. Chukwu was shot dead when the vehicle he was traveling in was attacked and later set ablaze.

He was accompanied by five other members of the party.

Chijioke Edeoga, the Labour Party's governorship candidate in the state, also confirmed the incident.