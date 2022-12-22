Türkiye donates agricultural equipment for farmers in South Sudan

Türkiye continues extending humanitarian support to people in South Sudan, the world's newest country that remains plagued by instability and security challenges.

The latest show of support was in the form of a trove of agricultural tools donated by the Turkish Embassy, specifically for farmers in Jamjang, an area in northern South Sudan home to a large refugee population.

Turkish Ambassador Erdem Mutaf said the initiative was sparked by a visit to Jamjang, where Turkish officials witnessed firsthand farmers' "dire need for equipment."

The embassy, supported by the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), procured a range of essential equipment that was handed over at a ceremony in the capital Juba on Wednesday.

Dut Akol Kuol, a senior official at South Sudan's Commission for Refugee Affairs, said the Turkish initiative "will change the lives of refugees."

"This gives them a critical source of livelihood," he said.

"The Turkish government has done a lot for South Sudan, and especially the ambassador who is making continuous efforts to help South Sudanese communities and refugees," he added.

All through the year, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has carried out a range of humanitarian activities in South Sudan, including renovating and upgrading equipment at schools and orphanages, empowering women through trainings, and food distribution drives that covered thousands of people.