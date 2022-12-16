Germany to maintain military presence in Mali until May 2024: Defense minister

Germany will maintain its military presence in Mali until the end of the transition period in May 2024, the country's defense minister said Thursday.

Christine Lambrecht attended a meeting with her Malian counterpart Colonel Sadio Camara in the Malian capital Bamako.

Germany will maintain a military presence until 2024 when the military transition period in country ends, Lambrech stressed, noting that the purpose of her visit was to confirm cooperation between the two countries.

Germany has about 1,100 soldiers stationed at the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali.

The rapprochement of Lieutenant Colonel President Assimi Goita, who took over the government in Mali through the 2021 military coup, with Russia caused the reaction of Western countries.

France had suspended development aid on Nov. 17, 2022, citing the presence of Russian Wagner mercenaries in the region.