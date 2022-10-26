Türkiye welcomes start of peace talks between Ethiopia, Tigray rebels

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday hailed the beginning of peace talks between Ethiopia's government and Tigray rebels.

The peace talks, which aim to end the devastating conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, started Tuesday in South Africa.

"We hope that these talks, led by the African Union, will lead to a permanent end to the conflicts," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

It further reiterated Ankara's "readiness to provide all kinds of support to the friendly and brotherly Ethiopian people for the establishment of peace and tranquility in Ethiopia."

The AU-led talks come weeks after clashes intensified between government forces and Tigray fighters.

The talks are being facilitated by a panel led by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is the AU's High Representative for the Horn of Africa.

The talks are expected to end a nearly two-year conflict that has killed thousands and displaced millions more since November 2020.