TÜRKIYE HAILS GHANAS ROLE IN BECOMING VOICE OF AFRICA AT UN SECURITY COUNCIL

Türkiye hails Ghana's role in becoming voice of Africa at UN Security Council

The Turkish foreign minister on Wednesday commended "Ghana's role in raising the voice of Africa from the seat" of the UN Security Council.

In an article penned for a local media outlet in Ghana, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu affirmed that the West African country is "an important partner of Türkiye in the region."

"Türkiye and Ghana are partners in promoting effective multilateralism, rules-based international system and sustainable development," he said.

Türkiye, he continued, is "Africa's friend and a strategic partner of the African Union (AU)."

"Our cooperation gained momentum with our observer membership status to the AU in 2005. Since then, we have held three Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summits. The third summit was held on Dec. 16-18, 2021 in Istanbul with broad participation across the continent."

Çavuşoğlu voiced Türkiye's strong support for Africa's 2063 vision and said it "contributes to the goal's realization."

Citing examples of Türkiye's contribution to Africa's 2063 vision, he said: "Our trade with the continent has surpassed $34,5 billion in 2021. Our investments are over $6 billion."

He went on to say: "We are a partner of Africa in technological development as well. Türkiye hosts the United Nations Technology Bank. The Bank offers opportunities in building and enhancing technology and innovation capacities for African countries."

Türkiye, he said, "believes in 'African solutions to African problems.' We view our relations with the continent and all its friendly countries from a perspective that is based on a win-win approach and mutual benefits."

Çavuşoğlu cited Türkiye Scholarships for African students as another contribution, saying that Ankara invests "in people-to-people exchanges to strengthen our bonds with Africa."

"So far we have provided over 15,000 Türkiye Scholarships to African students. Around 5,000 African students are currently studying at Turkish universities," he added.

Furthermore, he expressed Türkiye's solidarity with "African brothers and sisters in calling for a fair world and effective international order" through the UN's reform.

"I commend Ghana's role in raising the voice of Africa from the seat of the United Nations Security Council and speaking truth to power. Ghana has played a leadership role in the continent's integration efforts since its independence," Çavuşoğlu said.

On ties with Ghana, he said Türkiye is "determined to deepen" its cooperation with the West African country.

He further urged the $1 billion bilateral trade volume, set by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his visit to Ghana in 2016, to be reached.

"I believe that the already existing mutual interests between our businesses can make this happen," he said.

Çavuşoğlu also said Turkish companies in Ghana contribute to its economy and create job opportunities for the Ghana's young people.

"During my visit to Ghana, my focus will be on how to create new opportunities for cooperation between Türkiye and Ghana in all areas. I wholeheartedly believe in our mutual conviction to tap into the potential of further advancing our cooperation. I look forward to working resolvedly with my counterparts from Ghana on delivering on this common vision," he said.

The top Turkish diplomat embarked on a three-day Africa tour on Tuesday, with Senegal, Ghana and Benin his stops.