COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir cross 700 mark

The number of coronavirus cases in India-administered Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 700 mark on Sunday, said an official.

The region also broke the barrier of 2,000 tests per day, the government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted.

"Finally J&K breaks the 2000 test a day barrier. Over 2,500 tests conducted in a day. New positives 35; Recoveries 33. Total Cases now 701 (Kashmir 640, Jammu 61)," he wrote.

As of now, the region has witnessed eight deaths and 287 persons have recovered as well.

More than 74,000 people have been kept under surveillance, including those who are either in government-established quarantine facilities or in home isolation.

In a related development on Sunday, the government extended the closure of educational and training institutes till May 17.

Meantime in Ladakh region on Sunday, 19 positive cases were reported, taking the tally to 41.

Ladakh, which was part of Jammu and Kashmir region till Aug. 5, was downgraded into a federal territory like Jammu and Kashmir by the ruling Indian government by striking down with Article 370 and 35 A of the constitution.