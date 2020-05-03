SPORT

Vieri and Totti praise Cengiz Ünder for his performance in Roma shirt

SPORT Anadolu Agency
Published
VIERI AND TOTTI PRAISE CENGIZ ÜNDER FOR HIS PERFORMANCE IN ROMA SHIRT

Italian national team's ex-strikers Christian Vieri and Francesco Totti have praised Turkey's Cengiz Ünder for his good form with Roma in Serie A.

During a live chat on Instagram between the two former players, Vieri said: ''I like from Roma. He is a strong player but no one talks about him.''

Responding to Vieri's comments, Totti said: "He has a strong physique with an indispensable and crafty character, and he is a Turkish.

''Under is a complete football player. He will be much stronger, if he can understand just a few things."

Under, 22, joined Roma in the summer of 2017, scoring 17 goals and making 12 assists in 85 matches.




More From A News

Contact Us