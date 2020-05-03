Vieri and Totti praise Cengiz Ünder for his performance in Roma shirt

Italian national team's ex-strikers Christian Vieri and Francesco Totti have praised Turkey's Cengiz Ünder for his good form with Roma in Serie A.

During a live chat on Instagram between the two former players, Vieri said: ''I like Cengiz Ünder from Roma. He is a strong player but no one talks about him.''

Responding to Vieri's comments, Totti said: "He has a strong physique with an indispensable and crafty character, and he is a Turkish.

''Under is a complete football player. He will be much stronger, if he can understand just a few things."

Under, 22, joined Roma in the summer of 2017, scoring 17 goals and making 12 assists in 85 matches.







