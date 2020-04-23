French coronavirus death toll close to 22,000 - ministry
WORLD Reuters
Published
France on Thursday reported 516 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing its overall toll to 21,856 fatalities, the country's health department said.But the number of patients in intensive care is continuing a two-week decline, it said in a statement.
The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 516 to 21,856 on Thursday, the health ministry said in a statement.
The 2.4% increase was slightly slower than on Wednesday and Thursday, when the death toll increased by 2.6%, but well below the more than 4% rate seen last week.
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 infection fell further to 29,129 from 29,741 on Wednesday and the number of people in intensive care fell to 5,053 from 5,218 on Wednesday. Both have been on a downward trend for several days.