NYC to offer 500K Muslims halal meals during holy mont of Ramadan

New York City authorities will provide halal meals to 500,000 Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

"One of Ramadan's most noble callings is to feed the hungry. It is a crucial part of how the holiday is celebrated to remember to be there for those in need," De Blasio told reporters.

There will be 400,000 halal meals at 32 Department of Education sites in neighborhoods with high need during Ramadan. Another 100,000 will be served through partnerships with community organizations.

"It's a reminder [New York City] is a place that truly believes in equality," said the mayor. "No New Yorker will go hungry."

Thursday marks the beginning of Ramadan, a month of fasting and prayer observed by Muslims. The month lasts 29 or 30 days depending on the sightings of the crescent moon.

Fasting, held from dawn to dusk during the month, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. It is a time of self-examination and religious devotion.

The city has more than 15,000 coronavirus deaths, becoming the epicenter of the disease in the state. In all, the US have recorded nearly 855,000 cases and more than 47,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.