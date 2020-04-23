EU leaders agree on need for EU recovery fund, says Merkel after talks

European Union leaders are agreed that they must work together to set up a fund to help recover from the coronavirus pandemic although they were still at odds on some points, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

After a video conference of EU leaders, Merkel said such a fund was also in German interests and Berlin would have to make higher contributions to the future EU budget.

"It was clear to everyone that we need such a recovery fund," Merkel told reporters. "I want to say very clearly that such a joint solution is in Germany's interest, because things can only go well for Germany if they go well for Europe."

EU LEADERS ASK COMMISSION TO WORK OUT JOINT RECOVERY FINANCING

European Union leaders asked the executive Commission to urgently work out a plan for joint EU financing of the bloc's economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, the chairman of EU leaders Charles Michel said on Thursday.

He said the leaders wanted the Commission to link the recovery plan with the EU's next long-term budget for 2021-2027.

"We have expressed strong will to move forward together," Michel said.











