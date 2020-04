A commuter wears a face mask as he walks past a coronavirus awareness sign on a busstop at Victoria Station, central London on April 17, 2020, during the novel coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. (AFP Photo)

The United Kingdom's hospital death toll from COVID-19 rose 847 to 14,576, as of 1600 GMT on April 16, the health ministry said.

"341,551 people have been tested of which 108,692 tested positive," the health ministry said.