France coronavirus death toll up again but more positive signs
WORLD Reuters
Published
France on Friday reported 761 more deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours, bringing the total toll in the country from the epidemic to 18,681. But top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters that in more positive news the total numbers in hospital fell for the third day in a row.
And, in another sign that the lockdown put in place a month ago is working, Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, said the total of people in intensive care units (ICU) fell for the ninth day in a row, at 6,027, a low point since April 1.
At 18,681 the number of fatalities is up 4,2% over 24 hours, with the rate of increase decelerating for the second day running.