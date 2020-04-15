TURKEYS CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES BY 115 TO 1,518 -HEALTH MINISTER

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 115 to 1,518 -health minister
WORLD Agencies and A News
Published
Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 115 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,518. The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 69,392 as 4,281 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.
A total of 5,674 people have recovered so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours was 34,090, the minister said.
Globally, the virus has infected over 2 million patients and has so far claimed over 129,000 lives, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University. More than half a million people have recovered.