TURKEYS CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES BY 115 TO 1,518 -HEALTH MINISTER

Turkey's confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 4,281 in the past 24 hours, and 115 more people have died, taking the death toll to 1,518, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the country stood at 69,392, he said.

A total of 5,674 people have recovered so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours was 34,090, the minister said.

Globally, the virus has infected over 2 million patients and has so far claimed over 129,000 lives, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University. More than half a million people have recovered.



