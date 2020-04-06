Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak reaches 3,739 - health ministry

The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 3,739, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state TV on Monday.

The total number of people infected by coronavirus in the country has reached 60,500, he said.

Jahanpour said 24,236 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 4,083 patients are in critical condition.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 183 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 1.2 million with death toll nearing 70,000. More than 264,400 people have recovered.