Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in United States tops 10,000
Roughly twice as many people a day are dying in the United States versus Spain and Italy, according to the latest data. The American death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak has surpassed 10,000, according to the latest date released by the official sources on Monday,
The United States has the third highest number of reported deaths from the disease in the world, only exceeded by Italy with 16,523 and Spain with 13,055.
White House medical experts have forecast that between 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could be killed in the pandemic, even if sweeping orders to stay home are followed.