U.S. death toll from novel coronavirus outbreak surpasses 8,100

The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases in the United States passed the 300,000 mark on Saturday, while more than 8,160 people have died from complications related to Covid-19.

The US has about 25 per cent of all global confirmed cases, though testing across the world is uneven.

The US had just 1,000 cases and about 30 deaths on March 10.

New York State remains the hardest hit area of the US, with more than a third of all cases and about 40 per cent of the deaths.

The U.S. has become the country with the most confirmed coronavirus infections followed by Spain, Italy and Germany after the virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

It has since spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 60,800, with more than 1.1 million confirmed cases, and nearly 234,000 recoveries, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.



