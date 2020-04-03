France reports record 588 more coronavirus deaths in hospital: official
WORLD AFP
Published
The number of people who died from coronavirus infections in French hospitals rose to a new high of 588 in a day to a cumulative total of 5,091, the health ministry director told a news conference on Friday. He added that including partial data about the number of people who have died in nursing homes, the total death toll from the disease rose to 6,507 from 5,387 on Thursday.
France on Friday reported 588 more coronavirus deaths in hospital, its biggest toll over the last 24 hours since the epidemic began.
The new deaths brought to 5,091 the total number of people who have died in hospital of COVID-19 in France, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters.
There is no daily toll for those who died of COVID-19 in old people's homes in France. But Salomon said that a total of 1,416 people had died in such establishments from COVID-19 in the epidemic. This brings the total French toll to at least 6,507.