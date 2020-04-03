TURKEYS CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES BY 69 TO 425 - HEALTH MINISTER

Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak increased by 69 to 425 on Friday, while the number of confirmed cases from the disease rose by 2,786 to 20,921, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Koca said 16,160 tests had been carried out in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to 141,716 since the outbreak began.

So far, a total of 484 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 1,251 patients are currently under intensive care units, Koca added.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 181 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

The pandemic has killed more than 55,700 people, and infected over 1 million (nearly 1,057,000) globally, while above 221,500 people recovered from the disease, according to figures collated by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.











