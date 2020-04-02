Global coronavirus deaths top 50,000 - Johns Hopkins tally

Global coronavirus deaths topped 50,200 on Thursday as the pandemic ravages the United States and Europe, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.



However, the number of recoveries quadrupled the death toll with more than 204,600.

Reported cases of the COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus were approaching 1 million with the most cases.

Italy, Spain, China and France continue to be the most affected countries, while the highest number of cases are in the U.S. with more that 226,300, cases. The U.S. has confirmed close to 5,320 deaths.

Italy recorded its highest number of fatalities with nearly 14,000 and more than 110,500 cases, while Spain reported deaths exceeding 10,000 and diagnosed greater than 110,200 patients.

France surpassed the death toll of China, on Wednesday with more than 4,040 deaths. It has nearly 58,000 infected. China followed France with 3,322 fatalities, while its confirmed cases have neared 82,500.

In recent days, according to the Johns Hopkins data, daily fatalities remain in single digits in China and it recorded the most recoveries from the epidemic with more than 76,570, followed by Spain and Germany with 26,743 and 19,175 recoveries, respectively.

Many countries have restricted travel from the most affected areas and implemented lockdowns as the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 a pandemic and Europe the new epicenter.







