TURKEYS CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES TO 356, TOTAL CASES 18,135 - HEALTH MINISTRY

Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak increased by 79 to 356 on Thursday, its highest daily rise, while the number of confirmed cases from the disease rose by 2,456 to 18,135, Health Ministry data showed.

It said 18,757 tests had been carried out in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to 125,556 since the outbreak began.

A total of 415 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the announced data, which said 1,101 patients were being treated at intensive care units.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 180 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

The virus has killed more than 50,200 people and infected over 981,200 globally, while above 204,600 people recovered from the disease, according to figures collated by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.











