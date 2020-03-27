Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes southeastern Iran

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck Iran's southeast on Friday.

The earthquake occurred at 11:10 a.m. local time (1840GMT) in Faryab city of Kerman province at a depth of 14 kilometers (8.69 miles), according to the Tehran University Seismological Center.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, where earthquakes occur often and are destructive.