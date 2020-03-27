Turkey limits intercity bus travel, bans beach walks and fishing - minister
WORLD Reuters
Turkish government has banned weekend visits to picnic sites, beaches, parks as part of measures to stem the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Interior Minister Soylu said in the televised comments on Friday.
Turkey limited intercity bus travel and banned walks and fishing along the seashore and beaches, as well as jogging in forests and parks on weekends, as Ankara extended measures against the coronavirus.
Local governors could decide to extend the decision to week days, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu told an interview on NTV news channel.