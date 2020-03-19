Northern Cyprus postpones presidential election over virus fears

Presidential election in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) slated for April 26 was postponed due to coronavirus.

The parliament voted 41-2 in favor of holding the election on Oct. 11.

Until then, President Mustafa Akıncı will carry on his duties as the head of state.

Since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December, the novel coronavirus has claimed more than 9,000 lives globally, according to global data maintained by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Over 222,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed in at least 159 countries and territories, with Europe as the new epicenter of the pandemic, according to the U.S.-based university.

