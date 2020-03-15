UK coronavirus cases rise to 1,372, deaths rise to 35
WORLD Reuters
Published
The U.K. said Sunday 14 more people have died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of fatalities in the country to 35. Meanwhile, 1,372 people have tested positive for the virus, the Department of Health said.
Britain reported its first confirmed coronavirus case on Jan. 31.
A total of 40,279 people have been tested in the country, the health ministry said.