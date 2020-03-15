Istanbul derby played without spectators ends in goalles draw

Playing without their fans due totaken to stem the deadly, reigning-championswere held by Istanbul rivalsto the goalless draw in the 26th Game-Week ofat theon Sunday.With this game,extend its unbeaten series to 10 matches as the' last league defeat was againstwith a 2-1 score in Izmir in the week 16.remained in the third spot and Beşiktaş with 44 points in the fifth place of table.



Here are the results for the week 26 so far :

MKE Ankaragücü - Çaykur Rizespor: 2-1

Kasimpaşa - Göztepe: 2-0

Yukatel Denizlispor - Gençlerbirliği: 1-0

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Gaziantep FK: 1-0

IH Konyaspor - Fenerbahçe: 1-0

HK Kayserispor - BTC Turk Yeni Malatyaspor: 2-1

Trabzonspor - Medipol Başakşehir: 1-1









