Istanbul derby played without spectators ends in goalles draw
SPORT Agencies and A News
Published
Reigning-champions Galatasaray drew with Istanbul rivals Beşiktaş 0-0 behind closed doors in 26th Game-Week of the Turkish Super League at home on Sunday. After the goalless Super League derby, Yellow-Reds remained in the third spot with 50 points while host team stayed in the fifth place of table with 44 points.
Playing without their fans due to measurements taken to stem the deadly coronavirus pandemic, reigning-champions Galatasaray were held by Istanbul rivals Beşiktaş to the goalless draw in the 26th Game-Week of Turkish Super League at the Turk Telekom Stadium on Sunday.
With this game, Galatasaray extend its unbeaten series to 10 matches as the Lions' last league defeat was against Göztepe with a 2-1 score in Izmir in the week 16.
Yellow-Reds remained in the third spot and Beşiktaş with 44 points in the fifth place of table.
Trabzonspor - Medipol Başakşehir: 1-1
Here are the results for the week 26 so far :
MKE Ankaragücü - Çaykur Rizespor: 2-1
Kasimpaşa - Göztepe: 2-0
Yukatel Denizlispor - Gençlerbirliği: 1-0
Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Gaziantep FK: 1-0
IH Konyaspor - Fenerbahçe: 1-0
HK Kayserispor - BTC Turk Yeni Malatyaspor: 2-1
Trabzonspor - Medipol Başakşehir: 1-1