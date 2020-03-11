ERDOĞAN SAYS TURKEY WILL NOT SHY FROM MILITARY ACTION IN SYRIAS IDLIB IF WORDS ARE NOT KEPT

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday that Turkey will not shy away from taking even stronger military action than in the past in northwest Syria's Idlib region if words are not kept regarding a ceasefire agreed last week.





In a speech to lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development [AK] Party in parliament, Erdoğan said that small violations of the ceasefire, agreed with Russia, had begun and that Turkey's priority was the safety of 12 observation posts which it has established in the region.



"Turkey will do more than mere retaliation if its observation posts in Idlib are targeted," Turkish leader told ruling AK Party deputies during the weekly meeting.



ANKARA URGES MOSCOW TO ADDRESS IDLIB CEASEFIRE VIOLATIONS

Erdoğan urged Russia on Wednesday to address ceasefire violations by the Syrian regime in the last rebel stronghold of Idlib, a week after a truce was agreed in Moscow.



"Although there are only small incidents here and there, the ceasefire has started to be violated. We are sharing these developments with Russia... and expect them to take measures," Erdoğan said in a televised speech.



Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield on Feb. 27 in the region after at least 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred in an Assad regime airstrike in Idlib, and after repeated violations of previous cease-fires.

Under a 2018 deal with Russia, the Turkish troops were in Idlib to protect civilians from attacks by the regime and terrorist groups.

Erdoğan said last week's cease-fire in Idlib was achieved following Turkey's military campaign there, giving Idlib residents the opportunity to live free of threats, adding that Turkey is closely watching developments on the ground.

"We are closely monitoring the deployment of the Assad regime and allied militants near the cease-fire lines," he said, stressing that Turkey will abide by the cease-fire deal so long as the Assad regime and its allies do the same.



Under the cease-fire deal in Idlib, located just south of the Turkish border, all military activities are to end there, along with the establishment of a security corridor 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) to the north and south of the key M4 highway.

Joint Turkish-Russian patrols will also begin on March 15 along the highway from the settlement of Trumba-2 km (1.2 miles) to the west of Saraqib-to the settlement of Ain al-Havr, under the deal.

Erdoğan also spoke on recent developments concerning coronavirus in Turkey, which confirmed its very first case early Wednesday.

"Hopefully, Turkey will come out of this without any casualties. This is our wish. No virus is stronger than our measures," said Erdoğan.

Erdoğan also urged the public to carefully maintain personal hygiene to stem a possible outbreak in the country.







