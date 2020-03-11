US coronavirus deaths hit 31, cases up over 1,000: CDC

CDC Director Robert Redfield reports that U.S. virus deaths now up to 31.

Redfield is testifying Wednesday morning before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

With new deaths reported and the number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases exceeding 1,000, U.S. lawmakers and health officials have set up containment zones and quarantine areas and sought to limit contact with those who might be infected.



Governors and other leaders are scrambling to slow the spread of the virus, banning large gatherings, enforcing quarantines and calling National Guard troops in to help.

U.S. health officials are now telling doctors and nurses that surgical masks are OK to wear when treating patients who may be sick from the new coronavirus — a decision made in reaction to shortages of more protective respirator masks.



The CDC decision was prompted by reports of dwindling supplies of respirators.









