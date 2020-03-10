Mounting cases of coronavirus cases in Balkans

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the countries of the Western Balkans continues to rise.



The number of people infected with the virus in Slovenia-which borders Italy, the worst-hit country in Europe-rose to 25.



Nina Pirnat, head of the National Institute of Public Health, said that there is no epidemic in the country as yet but that prudent measures could prevent one.



The number of cases in Croatia, which also borders Italy, climbed to 13.



Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic called for the cancellation of events with more than 1,000 participants.



Bozinovic announced that people coming into the country from Italy, China, South Korea, and Iran will be kept in quarantine for 14 days.



In Albania, which discovered its first cases of coronavirus on Monday, the number of cases tripled from 2 to 6.



To help stem the spread of the virus, all schools across Albania have suspended classes until March 23.



The number of cases in Bosnia and Herzegovina rose to five.

Serbia's Health Ministry also announced that the number of cases in the country climbed to four. Aleksandar Vucic, the president, said that the entry of people from Italy, Switzerland, South Korea, China, and Iran might be banned.



The number of cases in North Macedonia rose to seven, while officials advised against holding large-scale events



Kosovo and Montenegro have yet to confirm any cases of the virus.



As of this writing the number of cases in Bulgaria (four), Romania (17) remain unchanged but the number in Greece increased to 89 from 84.