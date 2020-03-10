TURKISH, RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTERS DISCUSS SYRIAS IDLIB IN PHONE CALL

Turkish, Russian defence ministers discuss Syria's Idlib in phone call
Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu to exchange views over war-torn Syria's Idlib region, according to the information released by Turkish Defense Ministry.
In a statement, the defence ministry said that Akar emphasized determination to continue efforts and fulfill commitments to achieve lasting ceasefire, peace and stability in Idlib.