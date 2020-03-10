Macron meets Libyan warlord Haftar in Paris

Libyan protesters attend a demonstration to demand an end to putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar's offensive against Tripoli, in Martyrs Square in central Tripoli, Apr. 12, 2019. (REUTERS Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar in Paris, the Elysee Palace said on Monday.

During the meeting, which lasted around one hour, Haftar reportedly agreed to sign a cease-fire agreement but said he would withdraw this if the cease-fire is violated by the Tripoli-based, UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

Oil issues were also discussed during the meeting.

Macron and Haftar also met last May.

French support for Haftar

There are claims that Rafale-type warplanes sold last year from France to Egypt-a Haftar ally-were used to support Haftar.

Missiles found in a camp of Haftar's forces reportedly belonged to France.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the UAE, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

Libya's legitimate government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since last April, with more than 1,000 people killed in the violence.