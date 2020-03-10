Donald Trump predicts bad day for Sanders in US primaries

U.S. President Donald Trump said Bernie Sanders should not be too hopeful in primary voting Tuesday in six states.

"Going to be a BAD day for Crazy Bernie!" Trump tweeted, predicting victory for former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, the other Democratic nominee in the presidential race.

Trump has argued that the Democratic Party is staging a "coup" against Sanders in favor of Biden.

In earlier tweets and speeches, Trump said Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren undermined Sanders' campaign and played to Biden by not withdrawing last week from Super Tuesday primaries. Warren eventually suspended her campaign later in the week.

Trump continued his rants Monday on Twitter against the former Democratic administration, saying, "The [Barack] Obama/Biden Administration is the most corrupt Administration in the history of our Country!"

The six primaries in Michigan, Washington, Missouri, Mississippi, Idaho and North Dakota will be crucial in determining whether Sanders can regain momentum after voting last week, where Biden enjoyed decisive victories in 10 states, including delegate-rich Texas.

A candidate needs 1,991 delegates to secure the Democratic nomination at the party's convention in July.







