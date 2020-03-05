TURKISH, RUSSIAN LEADERS REACH AN AGREEMENT ON SYRIAS IDLIB

Turkey and Russia has reached an agreement on tensions in Syria's Idlib as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in the capital Moscow on Thursday.

The details are soon to be made public.

Turkish and Russian delegations held diplomatic talks over a potential cease-fire in northern Syria.



The meeting comes amid growing tension in northern Syria's Idlib province, where the Russia-backed Bashar Assad regime's offensive has targeted civilians and Turkish soldiers, raising the prospect of a direct clash between Russian and Turkish forces.

The nearly three-hour-long summit between the two presidents was followed by an inter-delegation meeting.

In Russia, Erdoğan is being accompanied by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, among other high-profile government representatives.







