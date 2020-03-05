ERDOĞAN: CEASEFIRE IN SYRIAS IDLIB WILL BE EFFECTIVE AS OF MIDNIGHT

Erdoğan: Ceasefire in Syria's Idlib will be effective as of midnight
WORLD Agencies and A News
Published
Turkey and Russia reached agreement on a ceasefire in Syria's northwestern Idlib province to take effect at midnight, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday. "At 00.01 tonight, as in, from midnight, the ceasefire will be put in place," Erdoğan said, following talks with his counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
Speaking during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the capital Moscow following a high-level meeting to discuss Idlib crisis, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his remarks that Turkey and Russia reached an cease-fire agreement to ease tensions in Syria's Idlib region.
IDLIB CEASEFIRE TO BE EFFECTIVE FROM MIDNIGHT
Turkish leader added that the ceasefire in Syria's Idlib will be effective as of midnight Thursday.
He also vowed that Ankara and Moscow will work to make ceasefire in Idlib lasting.
"Turkey, Russia will work to ensure aid reaches Syrians in need," Erdoğan continued.
"TURKEY CANNOT REMAIN SILENT AGAINST REGIME ATTACKS"
Touching on the regime assaults on Turkish troops that were deployed in the de-escalation zone to protect the innocent civilians, Erdoğan added that Turkey could not remain silent against Bashar al-Assad regime's attacks in Idlib.
"It has become inevitable for a new status to be established in Idlib after the Assad regime attacks," Turkish president said in a statement as pointing to the deadly attacks carried out by pro-regime forces in the conflict-ravaged region.
"The Bashar al-Assad regime... is the one to blame for the breakdown of the (2018 Sochi) agreement," Erdoğan concluded.
PUTIN HOPES AGREED DEAL WILL LEAD TO HALT OF MILITARY ACTION
Putin also said that he had agreed a deal with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at talks in Moscow that he hoped would lead to a halt of military action in Syria's Idlib province.
Putin said his talks with Erdoğan has lasted more than six hours.
