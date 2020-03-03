Turkish, Pakistani leaders discuss Syria issue over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke over the phone on Tuesday and discussed the latest developments in northwestern Syria.



According to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate, the leaders discussed bilateral ties, developments in Syria's Idlib province and refugee issues.

Pakistan, for its part, also issued a statement and said Khan "conveyed heartfelt sympathies and condolences on the loss of lives of a number of soldiers in the attack in Idlib."



The Pakistani prime minister "reaffirmed support for Turkey's legitimate security and humanitarian concerns in the region and also lauded Turkey's humanitarian assistance, including through hosting millions of Syrian refugees."

Pakistan "fully" supported Turkish efforts in its fight against terrorism, it added.







