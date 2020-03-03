Trump says U.S. may block travel to coronavirus hot spots
Speaking to reporters ahead of a visit with U.S. health researchers to discuss the virus outbreak, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that his administration might cut off travel from the United States to areas with high rates of coronavirus.
