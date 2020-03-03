ONE TURKISH SOLDIER MARTYRED AND NINE INJURED IN SYRIAS IDLIB

One Turkish soldier has been martyred, and nine others have got injured in an attack carried out by the pro-regime forces in northwest Syria's Idlib region, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.



Turkish forces have hit 82 Assad regime targets, destroy 9 tanks, 2 howitzers, 6 rockets, 2 vehicles, neutralizing nearly 300 elements in Syria's Idlib region so far, according to the information released by the official sources.





