ISRAELS GANTZ VOWS TO PRESS AHEAD AFTER ELECTION SETBACK

Israel's Gantz vows to press ahead after election setback

, Israeli Prime Minister 's main rival, thanked "over a million voters" who supported his party after exit poll results were released. "I will continue to fight the way for you," he vowed. Three predict that Gantz's centrist party will win 32-33 seats, four or five seats less than Netanyahu's Likud party.

Israeli centrist politician Benny Gantz pledged to press ahead on Monday after TV exit polls predicted a strong lead for his conservative rival, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but did not immediately concede defeat.

"Thank you to the thousands of activists and more than million voters who chose Blue and White," Gantz said on Twitter, refering to his party. "I will continue to fight for the right path, for you."



