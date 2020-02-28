Turkish army chief holds phone talk with US general

Turkey's army chief Yaşar Güler on Friday held a phone conversation with Gen. Mark Milley, the U.S.' chairman of the joint chiefs of staff.

The two discussed recent developments, the Turkish Armed Forces said on Twitter, without giving further details.

This came a day after at least 33 Turkish soldiers were martyred and dozens of others injured in an airstrike by Assad regime forces in the Idlib, Syria de-escalation zone, just across Turkey's southern border.

The Turkish soldiers are working to protect local civilians under a September 2018 deal with Russia under which acts of aggression are prohibited in the region.





