Malaysian Muslim groups condemn Syrian regime attack

Malaysian Muslim groups on Friday condemned the attacks carried out by the Syrian regime which martyred 33 Turkish soldiers.

Thursday's attacks also injured dozens of Turkish troops in the Idlib, Syria de-escalation zone, just across Turkey's southern border.

The Turkish soldiers are working to protect local civilians under a September 2018 deal with Russia under which acts of aggression are prohibited in the region.

The Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia said this attack has caused grief and anger as civilians in Syria should be protected.

"The UN should take action to ensure safety [for civilians]," Zairuddin Hashim, vice president of the group, told Anadolu Agency.

He urged all warring sides to comply with international law and abide by the cease-fire.

Another humanitarian group, Malaysia's Civil Society Solidarity Association also slammed the attack.

"Assad and Russia do not respect the law and we call on the world community to condemn this attack," the group's secretary general Musthopa Mansor told Anadolu Agency.

Musthopa offered his condolences to Turkey, adding that Ankara had done a lot for the Syrian people by hosting them and providing them schools.

"We call on the United Nations to act decisively against Assad and Russia," he added.

As the Assad regime and Russian forces flout the 2018 cease-fire deal, more than 1,300 civilians have been killed in last six months.

The de-escalation zone is currently home to 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces throughout the war-torn country.

More than 1.7 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks.

Since the eruption of the bloody civil war in Syria in 2011, Turkey has taken in some 3.7 million Syrians who fled their country, making it the world's top refugee-hosting country.










