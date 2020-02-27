Başakşehir advance to last 16 in UEFA Europa League after beating Sporting Lisbon
Turkish side Başakşehir advanced to last 16 in UEFA Europa League after beating Sporting Lisbon 4-1 at Fatih Terim Stadium late Thursday.
Sporting Lisbon exited after losing 4-1 at Istanbul Başakşehir after extra time to go down 5-4 on aggregate after Edin Visca gave the hosts a lifeline with a late goal in normal time and then netted a penalty to take them through to the last 16.
In Istanbul, Edin Visca forced extra time with a goal deep into added time for Başakşehir and then blasted the winner from the penalty spot with one minute of play left.
Martin Skrtel gave the home team a 31st minute lead and Danijel Aleksic put the home side level on aggregate on the stroke of half time. Luciano Vietto replied for Sporting in the 68th minute.
The Portuguese were going through until Visca, set up by Gael Clichy, scored with a low shot deep into added time to level the tie at 4-4.
But a minute from the end of extra time, Vietto conceded a penalty and Visca coolly converted for a 4-1 win on the night and a 5-4 aggregate victory.
