Palestinian martyred by Israel police in Jerusalem

The Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian man for allegedly attempting to stab a police personnel in Jerusalem, according to local media.

No injuries were reported among police officers in the incident that took place near the Lions' Gate in Jerusalem's Old City.

Israeli television, however, said a female settler was injured by a shrapnel from Israeli gunfire.

The martyr, father of three children, was identified as Maher Zaatra.

Following the incident, the Israeli police stormed the home of Zaatra's family in Jabel Mukaber district in southern East Jerusalem, and detained his father and brothers.







