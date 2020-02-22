WORLD

Turkish defense chief discusses Idlib crisis with Russian counterpart in phone call

Having a on Saturday, Turkish Defense Minister exchanged view with Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu over the latest developments in Syria's Idlib region, according to the information gained from the official sources.

Turkish and Russian defense ministers held a telephone conversation on Saturday to discuss the situation in northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.

Hulusi Akar and Sergey Shoygu exchanged views to find a solution to the conflict in Idlib, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said Shoygu and Akar discussed the ways to stabilize the situation in Idlib.

"On Feb. 22, the Defense Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoygu held a with the Defense Minister of Hulusi Akar, during which they exchanged views on the situation in the Syria. At the phone conversation, the issues of stabilization in the Idlib were discussed," the statement said.

Idlib, near Turkey's southern border, falls within a de-escalation zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and in late 2018.

Some 1 million Idlib refugees have moved towards the Turkish border in recent months, fleeing attacks by the and its allies which caused a desperate humanitarian situation.

Turkey has called for an immediate halt to the attacks on Idlib, and for the cease-fire to be followed, warning that if the attacks do not stop, Turkey will take action.



