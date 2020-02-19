TURKEYS PARLIAMENT SPEAKER SLAMS MACRON OVER ISLAMOPHOBIA

WORLD

Turkey's parliament speaker slams Macron over Islamophobia

Turkey's parliament speaker on Wednesday slammed French President Emmanuel Macron's .

"Macron's remarks on struggling with Islamic separatism are example of crude Islamophobia," Mustafa Şentop said in a tweet.

"France should first confront its racist and massacrist history," he said, referring to its colonialist past.

Şentop's remarks came after Macron said he will end the system in which foreign countries send Muslim preachers to France -- in a crackdown on what he called "separatism".

He said the government has asked the country's Muslim body to train preachers in France and in the French language to prevent the spread of what he called political Islam.


