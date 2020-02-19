Mevlana Rumi museum in Konya drew 3.4M visitors in 2019

A museum in central Turkey dedicated to the 13th-century Muslim mystic poet Mevlana Jalaluddin al-Rumi hosted a record of nearly 3.5 million visitors in 2019. The Mevlana Museum, located in Konya, drew a total of 3,464,000 local and foreign tourists last year, becoming the country's number two museum destination after the Hagia Sophia Museum in Istanbul. It attracted visitors from almost every nation, especially Iranian, Chinese, Taiwanese, Americans, and South Koreans. Nurten Kılıç, a visitor to the museum, said she came from Turkey's Aegean city of Izmir. Visiting the museum honoring Mevlana-better known in the West as Rumi-for the first time, she said: 'I'm really excited. I always heard about Mevlana from my mom. I've wondered about him since my childhood.' Yüksel Ceğez, another visitor, said he regularly visits the museum with his family. The sublime acoustics of the museum induces goosebumps as one walks through, he added.